10 November 2019 - 17:13

Pres. Rouhani inaugurates Ardakan Mega Module factory

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – On a visit to the southeastern province of Yazd on Sunday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the Ardakan Mega Module Direct Reduction factory.

The factory produces up to 1.55 million tones of Hot and Cold Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) per year.

The products of the company are used as the raw material for smelting and die-casting industries.

The factory has created jobs for as many as 180 people.

As much as 83 million euros was invested as the initial capital to build this industrial and production company.

A number of ministers and vice presidents are accompanying President Rouhani on his trip to Yazd province.

