Sponge iron production vol. hits 11% growth in two months

Accordingly, 5,552,433 tons of sponge iron were produced by major steelmakers in the first two months of the current year, showing a 11 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistical tables of large companies in mining and mineral sector and subsidiaries of Iran Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization [IMIDRO], maximum sponge iron was produced by Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company [EMSCO] in this period.

Some 1,428,000 tons of sponge iron was produced by EMSCO in this period, IMIDRO added.

Accordingly, 2,540,677 tons of sponge iron were produced by major mining and mineral companies and subsidiaries of IMIDRO in the first month of the current year [from March 21 to April 20], registering a three percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Islamic Republic of Iran is world’s second largest sponge iron producer after India.

