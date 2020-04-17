  1. Politics
US illegal presence main cause of Persian Gulf insecurity: Gen. Hatami

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MA) – Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami lambasted the US’ illegal presence in the Persian Gulf region, saying the Americans are the main reason behind any insecurity in the region.

“The Americans have come from across the world to the Persian Gulf, and yet, make unfounded claims about security,” the defense made the comment on Friday on the sidelines of the National Army Day celebrations in Tehran.

“We are here at our home, while they have come from thousands of miles away, putting other countries in trouble by sanctions and threats,” he added.

On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that 11 high-speed boats, belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), have been moving alongside six US warships in the Persian Gulf.

The Americans used a fake name instead of Persian Gulf.

Reacting to the comment, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday republished his tweet in two years ago with the concept that the US Navy can’t seem to find its way around Iran’s waters.

“US Navy can’t seem to find its way around our waters. Perhaps because it hasn’t figured out its name: Persian Gulf, as it’s been called for 2,000 yrs longer than US has existed. Or maybe it doesn’t know what it’s doing in our backyard, 7,000 miles from home,” he tweeted two years ago.

