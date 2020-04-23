Iran’s defense industry to take giant stride in surging production: Hatami

He made the remarks on Thu. in a meeting of Strategic Council of the Ministry of Defense held with the aim of reviewing strategies of realizing the current year’s motto entitled ‘surge in production’ named by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Accurate and real understanding of all-out threats of the global arrogance, taking strategies to confront US unjust and cruel sanctions, strengthening the will and beliefs of managers, predicting financial resources without dependency on the government budgets and clarifying strategic policies are among the prerequisites and requirements behind materialization of motto of ‘surge in production’ named after by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the current year [started March 21, 2020], Amir Hatami added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the removal of technological bottlenecks in the defense industry, motivation and agility in production of essential products needed in the Armed Forces and strengthening power of battle as well as supplying the basic requirements of the Armed Forces as the main strategies taken by the Ministry of Defense in the current year.

Given the hostilities of the global arrogance against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past four decades, the Armed Forces of the country have monitored all developments in regional and international levels and have prepared themselves for any threat in future, Brigadier General Hatami emphasized.

MNA/ 4907713