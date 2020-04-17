President Rouhani lauds Army as guardian of Iranians’ lives

In a message on Friday, Rouhani described “the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran as not the symbol of warmongering, but rather the manifestations of popular support and national interests,” stressing that “whether in war or peace, the Army is the guardian of Iran and Iranians' lives.”

“Throughout the existence of the human beings, defending and confronting the enemy has always been one of the beauties of human life, and today we see this beauty both in the face of the visible enemy and in the face of the hidden enemy,” Rouhani said.

The president referred to the selfless efforts of the Iranian Armed Forces in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “The army is the guardian of Iran's life, whether in war –hard war or soft war- or peace, whether on the front or on the street, whether in the barracks or in the hospital and the life of Iran is the life of all Iranians.”

“Today, the soldiers and generals of the Army, the commanders and the soldiers of the Army of the Guardians, along with the health defenders and the supporters of protecting the lives of the people, are creating an epic point in the history with empathy,” Rouhani said.

“In these difficult times, the armies around the world are less involved in the war, but a hidden enemy has come to fight all human beings.”

“The world will not forget this war. The most humane war in history in which all human beings and all armies fight for human beings,” he added.

He noted that “the greatness of the Army's work at various stages in the social stage of helping the nation and the state during floods, earthquakes, diseases and other social disasters further proves the need to maintain the strength in war and defense in times of peace.”

“Our army is not a symbol of war, but a symbol of the nation's support and national interests. Governments come and go to serve the nations, but the armies stay, and you remain in history, whether you march in front of the nation or not for the health of the soldiers.”

“The loud voice of the Army and the great nation of Iran on April 19, 1979, shouting ‘The Army devoted to the nation - the nation devoted to the Army’ will remain forever,” Rouhani concluded.

