Equipped with latest technology, Iranian Army fighting coronavirus: defense min.

"As they took part in catastrophes such as earthquakes and floods, the Iranian Army and Armed Forces are present with their full capabilities and stand beside the Iranian nation to fight against the virus," the minister said."

"The Army has its own-made facilities and equipment, which are modern and enjoy the latest technology, in the fight against Covid-19," he added.

"Iran has been successful to curb and manage the spread of the disease," Hatami noted.

In his earlier remarks, on April 15, the minister said that the Army is a strong and great supporter of the Iranian nation. “Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army is undoubtedly one of the most prepared armies in the world and it has been practically proved and we have witnessed it over the last 41 years.” “The Iranian Army carefully monitors the world and regional developments and has a deep understanding about ongoing events and is ready to face any threat,” he added, saying, “Army's readiness has proved that the enemy will receive a crushing response if minds to invade Iran.”

