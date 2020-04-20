'IRGC-phobia project' proof of US, Israel's wrath

The statement is released on the occasion of Ordibehesht 2 (April 21), which marks the establishment date of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

It underlined the efforts, achievements and victories of IRGC during the past 41 years as for the victory of the Islamic Republic and admired the body's smart strategies and plans in military, defense, cultural, social and services sectors in these years to foil threats against Iran.

"With no doubt, IRGC-phobia project and all the criticism against it prove the anger of the US, Israeli regime and other enemies of the Islamic Revolution," it said, "The project is carried out via psychological operations and propaganda to cast a shadow over IRGC achievements and its significant role in preserving the dignity and deterrence power of the Islamic Republic."

The statement re-announced Armed Forces and IRGC unity under the leadership of Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The US has accused IRGC for provocative actions in international waters in the Persian Gulf. On April 15, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that 11 high-speed boats, belonging to IRGC, have been moving alongside six US warships in the Persian Gulf.

Accordingly, IRGC Navy issued a statement, on Sunday noting, “The documents are contrary to the US claims and we will give a definite response to any computational error."

IRGC advised Americans to abide by international regulations and maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and to refrain from any adventures or false and fake scenarios.

The IRGC navy and the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have announced that they consider the dangerous behavior of foreigners in the region as a threat to their national security, and give a definite response to any computational error.

