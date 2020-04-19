IRGC calls US claims fake, Hollywood scenario

In a statement issued by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the US accusation against IRGC was called a fake and Hollywood scenario.

“In recent weeks, we have witnessed the recurrence of unprofessional behavior of the US Navy in the Persian Gulf threatening the security and stability of the region and posing new risks,” the statement read.

“Accordingly, IRGC has increased the capacity of its naval patrols in the waters of the Persian Gulf to prevent the continued illegal, unprofessional, dangerous, and even adventurous behavior of American terrorists, as well as to strengthen the security of domestic vessels and combat fuel smuggling,” the IRGC Navy said in the statement.

The statement added, “In this regard, on April 15, after announcing the shooting situation in the training areas already marked with special coordinations on the map, the IRGC Navy sent 11 high-speed boats that they have encountered with US warships. Despite the unprofessional and provocative actions of American terrorists and their indifference to warnings, they were forced to withdraw from the IRGC naval vessels.”

“ The US Navy, in its official statement, presented an incorrect and purposeful story of the incident, which indicates that the Americans are interested in the Hollywood scenarios,” it noted.

“We advise Americans to abide by international regulations and maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and to refrain from any adventures or false and fake scenarios,” the statement said, adding, “The IRGC navy and the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will consider the dangerous behavior of foreigners in the region as a threat to their national security, and give a definite response to any computational error.”

“The illegitimate presence of the US terrorist regime is the source of evil and insecurity in the region, and the only way to maintain lasting security in this strategic region is exit of the Americans from West Asia,” said the IRGC statement.

On April 15, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that 11 high-speed boats, belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), have been moving alongside six US warships in the Persian Gulf.

