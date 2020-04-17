  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2020

Iran’s ‘strong Army’ active in all arenas: chief cmdr.

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – The chief commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army says the force has gained a considerable level of power, enabling it to actively participate in different areas of service.

“Today, the Army has gained an enormous power, which has enabled to actively take part in different areas of service,” Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Friday, which marks Iran’s National Army Day.

“The Army personnel, alongside their comrades in the IRGC and Police Force, are monitoring the Iranian borders round the clock to deter any possible threat from the country,” the chief commander added.

General Mousavi expressed the Army’s readiness “to guard Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty under the command of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

Referring to the recent challenges created by the novel coronavirus outbreak in Iran, the Army commander said, the Islamic Republic’s Army has spared no efforts to protect people’s health amid the battle against the pandemic.

He noted that the force has been working sincerely on the front line against coronavirus since the very first days of its outbreak in the country.

The Iranian Army has always been standing by its people in different challenges, including the current situation that the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus.

The force managed to prepare a 2,000-bed rehabilitation and medical center within 48 hours, which was of particular importance as the country was battling the new virus.

