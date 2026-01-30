US imposes hostile bans on Iranian individuals, entities

The US Treasury Department announced on Friday that it has imposed sanctions on several companies and seven individuals linked to Iran.

The President Donald Trump administration's department has claimed that the sanctions are part of Washington's efforts to counter what it claims to be destabilizing activities.

Among the sanctioned individuals, there are some military officials.

The new sanctions come in continuation of Trump's administration's maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian nation, which have continued for a lot of years to make Iran give in to its excessive demands, something that has not happened at all.

In various messages recently, Trump has declared psychological warfare to be the most important part of the hybrid war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA