Apr 19, 2020, 5:43 PM

US should stop interfering in affairs of other nations: Zarif

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – In reaction to Donald Trump’s remark, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US should stop interfering in the affairs of other nations, especially Iran.

In a Sunday tweet, Zarif wrote, “Iran will be EXPORTING ventilators in a few months, @realdonaldtrump.”

“All you need to do is stop interfering in the affairs of other nations; mine especially,” he added.

“And believe me; we do not take advice from ANY American politician,” stressed the Iranian diplomat.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would be willing to send ventilators to Iran to help treat coronavirus patients.

“I have offered to help them (Iran) if they want. If they need ventilators, which they do, I would send them ventilators. We have thousands of excess ventilators. We have a stockpile of ventilators,” he said during the daily coronavirus status briefing.

