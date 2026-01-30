UN chief warns organisation 'at risk of collapse'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited outstanding membership fees and budget regulations that require unspent funds to be returned, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters on Friday, according to Daily Express.

The warning came from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to ambassadors.

The head of the United Nations has warned that the organisation is at risk of "imminent financial collapse", amid Donald Trump's slashing of voluntary funding to its agencies. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited outstanding membership fees and budget regulations that require unspent funds to be returned, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters on Friday.

"The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future," Mr Guterres wrote in a letter to ambassadors dated January 28. In the letter, he added that "decisions not to honour assessed contributions that finance a significant share of the approved regular budget have now been formally announced."

He did not specify which state or states were involved. Issuing a stark warning, he said that could run out as early as July and that all Member States must honour "their obligations to pay in full and on time".

"Either all Member States honour their obligations to pay in full and on time – or Member States must fundamentally overhaul our financial rules to prevent an imminent financial collapse," he said.

MNA