US forces compromising regional security: Navy admiral

"Americans bring insecurity with them wherever they go," he said.

Addressing the recent confrontation between IRGC and US forces in the Persian Gulf, the admiral said "US forces violated international regulations and blocked the way of Iranian vessels but they were faced with our harsh response."

He noted that the presence of US forces in the Persian Gulf has increased the number of maritime incidents in recent years.

Admiral Tangsiri added that no foreign vessel can trespass regional waters unless it is identified by the Iranian Army and IRGC forces.

Condemning US illegal presence in the region, he called regional countries as Muslim brothers and called for them to stand beside each other not to let foreigners interfere in regional affairs.

Iran principally considers foreigners and American presence in the region as provocative and illegal. It believes that regional countries must ensure its security by carrying out patrols.

Tangsiri's remarks came following the recent claims by the US Navy that 11 Iranian ships repeatedly came close to American military vessels in “dangerous and harassing approaches” in the Persian Gulf.

IRGC issued a statement on Sunday, noting that the main source of mischief and insecurity in the region is the illegal presence of US terrorist forces, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the Persian Gulf and West Asia. "At the same time, the US Fifth Fleet, which is stationed in the region, offered an incorrect and purposeful narrative of this incident in its official statement, which signifies the interest of Americans in presenting a Hollywood-style account of what happened," reads part of the statement.

“We are responsible to secure the key Hormuz Strait waterway,” Mousavi said, adding, “Other forces should notice warnings and we advise them to leave the region sooner so that peace and stability would return.”

