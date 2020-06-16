US CENTCOM terrorists’ cmdr. repeats baseless accusations on Iran

In a new rhetoric, Commander of terrorist organization of CENTCOM based in West Asia called Islamic Republic of Iran as a great threat to the stability and security of the region.

General McKenzie accused Iran of financially supporting terrorism and terrorist groups in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he accused Iran of attacking Saudi Arabia’s refineries and US forces based in Iraq, sending advanced and sophisticated military equipment to Ansarullah of Yemen and supporting the government of Syria President Bashar al-Assad financially.

A couple of days ago, commander of US terrorist forces in West Asia had said that maximum pressure on Iran has no military component.

Claiming that US Army is only seeking to “create deterrence” against Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, “in fact, maximum pressure on Iran has not military component.”

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have repeatedly announced that military presence of foreigners in the region is a source of ‘insecurity’ in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has recently called the Persian Gulf a vital waterway for Iran, saying that presence of non-regional and foreign forces a “source of insecurity”.

