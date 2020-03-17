Kuwait to send $ 10 million humanitarian aid to Iran to fight against coronavirus

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday held a phone conversation on the coronavirus outbreak.

During the phone call, Kuwaiti foreign minister expressed the solidarity of his country’s nation and government with Iran in its fight against the spread of coronavirus, announcing that Kuwait will send $ 10 million humanitarian aid to Iran in the fight against the virus.

Appreciating Kuwait’s assistance to Iran, Zarif cited the fight against coronavirus as a global issue, requiring regional and global cooperation.

Denouncing the US unilateral and illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation, he urged Kuwait to engage in a global effort to stop and disregard these inhumane sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

MNA/FNA 13981227000523