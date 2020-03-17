  1. Politics
Mar 17, 2020, 8:47 AM

UNICEF dispatches 3rd consignment to Iran to fight coronavirus

UNICEF dispatches 3rd consignment to Iran to fight coronavirus

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) sent its third pharmaceutical and health aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tue. to combat the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF humanitarian aid packages, in addition to medical items, includes guidelines in the Persian language for protecting children against the virus and creating a secure environment for children at home during the outbreak.

Meanwhile, UAE and Uzbekistan sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Mon. to help the country in the fight against coronavirus.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus.

MNA/4880389

News Code 156806

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News