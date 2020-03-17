  1. Politics
Mar 17, 2020

FM Zarif calls on countries of world to join campaign to disregard US sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on all countries of the world to join the growing global campaign to disregard US sanctions on Iran.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, “Unlawful US sanctions drained Iran's economic resources, impairing ability to fight #COVID19. They literally kill innocents.”

The Iranian diplomat said, “It is immoral to observe them: doing so has never saved anyone from future US wrath.”

“Join the growing global campaign to disregard US sanctions on Iran,” he added.

Iranian FM has also sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, urging the need to lift all US sanctions on Iran, which are impeding the country's combat against coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic so far with 16,169 infections and 988 deaths as of Tuesday. While the medical staff across the country is sacrificing their lives for the community, the country’s lack of access to its outside resources due to US sanctions has influenced the process of containing the disease.

