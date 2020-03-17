  1. Politics
Mar 17, 2020, 10:54 AM

Mousavi appreciates humanitarian aid to Iran to fight against coronavirus

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Appreciating Uzbekistan, UAE and UNICEF humanitarian aids to the country in the fight against coronavirus, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that Iran will never forget the way they stood with the country in hard times

In a Monday tweet, Mousavi wrote, “Tones of medical equipment just received from #Uzbekistan, #UAE & @UNICEF. My country is sincerely thankful for these humanitarian efforts and will never forget the way they stood with #Iran in hard times.”

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF humanitarian aid packages, in addition to medical items, includes guidelines in the Persian language for protecting children against the virus and creating a secure environment for children at home during the outbreak.

Meanwhile, UAE and Uzbekistan sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Mon. to help the country in the fight against coronavirus.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus.

