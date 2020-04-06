Iran to assist nationals quarantined in Kuwait: embassy

In a statement released on Sunday, the embassy reacted to a video circulating in the social media over the poor health condition of Iranians quarantined in Kuwait, noting that it will make every effort to move them to more suitable places soon.

It added that after receiving the information that the residing complex of the Iranians was also inhabited by some non-Iranian nationals who had tested positive for coronavirus, all the Iranian residents were also tested for the coronavirus.

Quoting the Kuwaiti Health Ministry, the statement said 38 patients tested positive with the virus and are currently receiving treatment, while 540 others were moved out of the complex and forced to spend 14 days in quarantine.

The embassy stressed its stance on the necessity of providing those in quarantine with necessary hygienic materials as well as food, saying it has proposed the dispatch of the embassy's representative to the premises of the quarantine to check the conditions.

Reportedly, it has been agreed to move the quarantined people including Iranians and non-Iranians to more suitable places.

