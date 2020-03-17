  1. Politics
Russia to continue assistance to Iran in fight against coronavirus: Ryabkov

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a telephone conversation with the Iranian ambassador that Russia will continue to assist Iran in the fight against coronavirus.

Ryabkov held a phone conversation with Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, assuring him that Russian aid to Iran would continue to combat coronavirus.

He added that Moscow has taken steps to lift US sanctions on Iran, saying that it will seek to expand its cooperation with Iran in a variety of ways, including participation in INSTEX.

Appreciating Russia’s assistance to Iran in the fight against coronavirus, Jalali emphasized the need for continued bilateral and global assistance.

Jalali also emphasized the cooperation of all countries in the fight against the virus.

He further praised Russia's rational stance on US unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran.

Russia has already sent 50,000 coronavirus test kits to Iran.

