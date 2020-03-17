  1. Politics
China to send new humanitarian aid shipments to Iran: envoy

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Referring to China’s humanitarian aid to the country to fight against coronavirus outbreak, Iran's Ambassador in Beijing China Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh said that the new aid shipments would be sent to Iran on Tuesday night.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Keshavarz-zadeh wrote, “A plane carrying more than 15 tons of Chinese public aid, including 1512 packages of test kits, oxygen breathing apparatus, body temperature monitor, hospital disinfectant, masks, gloves and goggles, disinfectants were sent to Tehran on Sunday and the same amount of humanitarian aid will be sent to Iran on Tuesday night.”

On February 29, a Chinese disease control team arrived in Iran on Saturday morning to support the country in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

China has already delivered three cargoes of humanitarian aid to Iran.

