Apr 6, 2020

Kuwait to resume importing foodstuff from Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Sun. announced that it will resume imports of foodstuff from the Islamic Republic of Iran which had been halted after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Abdullah Al-Afasi, Kuwait’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, said the country's decision to resume importing foodstuff from the Islamic Republic of Iran was part of the efforts of the ministry to provide goods and meet demands of people in Kuwait’s central markets.

In recent days, Kuwaiti markets have witnessed a shortage of some commodities and foodstuff as well as rising prices of food products.

Kuwait had halted imports of any agricultural products from Iran after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwait also proposed to set up a food safety network to meet demands of its markets in an extraordinary meeting of the Ministers of Trade and Industry of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), which was held a couple of days ago via videoconferencing, with the aim of materializing food supply and security of the region.

