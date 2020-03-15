US sanctions hamper Iranians’ access to medical needs amid coronavirus: MP

In the letter, Kavakebian added, “as you are informed, the novel coronavirus has become a pandemic which has jeopardized health condition of all people in many countries including Islamic Republic of Iran. In addition to taking the lives of innocent people, the spread of the virus has cost dearly for national economy of countries.”

“Since this issue has become clear that coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a serious threat to the health of all people and has affected the whole human community without restrains, it is necessary that all countries stand together in the fight against this deadly virus regardless of political disputes and geographical differences,” he added.

In this regard, all countries in the world should cooperate with each other in reducing the destructive economic and social effects of the disease, he emphasized.

As Iranian people are grappling with the disease and require international support in the fight against coronavirus, it is a matter of regret to say that the US government has embarked on exerting the toughest economic sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran, member of parliament stressed.

“Not only have the US hostile moves taken against Iran led to worsening the current situation, but also these sanctions have hampered access of Iranian people to the pharmaceutical and medical supplies,” he said.

He further advised the US government to abandon its cruel and unjust approaches that have targeted health of Iranian people.

