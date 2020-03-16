  1. Politics
Mar 16, 2020, 5:12 PM

MP urges pursuing US prevention of medicine delivery to Iran in intl. courts

MP urges pursuing US prevention of medicine delivery to Iran in intl. courts

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – A Member of Iranian Parliament Shahbaz Hassnpour Biglari called on the government to pursue US prevention of the delivery of medicines to Iran in international courts.

He made the remarks on Monday and said, “the US prevention of the delivery of medicines to Iran is a crime against humanity and the US heinous act should be followed up in the international courts.”

Effective steps should be taken in the country to take all instances of crimes committed by US President Trump and US statesmen to a competent court, he emphasized.

In the current situation, the US government has committed a serious crime against the Iranian nation, he said, adding, “US officials have banned the export of medicines and medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran in violation of international rules and regulations of human rights.”

The US government seeks to exert psychological pressures on the Iranian community under various excuses, he stressed.

MNA/FNA13981226000110

News Code 156776

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News