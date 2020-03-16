MP urges pursuing US prevention of medicine delivery to Iran in intl. courts

He made the remarks on Monday and said, “the US prevention of the delivery of medicines to Iran is a crime against humanity and the US heinous act should be followed up in the international courts.”

Effective steps should be taken in the country to take all instances of crimes committed by US President Trump and US statesmen to a competent court, he emphasized.

In the current situation, the US government has committed a serious crime against the Iranian nation, he said, adding, “US officials have banned the export of medicines and medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran in violation of international rules and regulations of human rights.”

The US government seeks to exert psychological pressures on the Iranian community under various excuses, he stressed.

