Mar 15, 2020, 6:44 PM

Envoy calls on intl. community to end US cruel sanctions

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said the sanctions had limited Iran's financial resources and ability to confront coronavirus outbreak, calling on the international community to end US cruel and illegal sanctions against the country.

Referring to the coronavirus outbreak, Jalal said, “The coronavirus outbreak has set off a worldwide alarm. This global virus no longer knows any boundaries and has ruthlessly invaded humanity.”

“Combating this novel virus requires a common action of humanity. Either we all fail, or we defeat it with global determination,” he added.

Iranian diplomat highlighted, “In my recent talks with Russian officials, I said that the international community must end the illegal and cruel US sanctions against Iran that are crimes against humanity.”

“The sanctions have limited Iran's finances and ability to confront the coronavirus,” Jalali added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

