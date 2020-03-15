Iranian, Emirati FMs discuss coronavirus outbreak over phone

During the phone call, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and nation in the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus.

Appreciating the UAE's solidarity and assistance to Iran, Zarif called coronavirus a global issue that requires the determination, cooperation, and assistance of all countries in the world to defeat it.

Following the outbreak of the virus, the Iranian Foreign Minister had separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Austria, France, Switzerland, Norway, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Iraq, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Iran is one of the countries severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic so far with 13,938 infections and 724 deaths as of Sunday.

MNA/ 4879231