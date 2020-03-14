Qatar 1st humanitarian aid arrives in Iran to fight coronavirus

After a phone talk between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Emir of Qatar, as well as follow-up measures taken by Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, as head of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission, the first cargo of humanitarian aid of Qatari government, amounting to about 5.5 tons of medical and sanitary items, arrived in Tehran Friday night.

The aid will be supplied to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters for distributing in healthcare centers and hospitals in the country.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases infected with the COVID-19 in Iran has climbed to 11,364, claiming 514 lives.

MNA/4877343