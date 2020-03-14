  1. Iran
Iran coronavirus update: 12,729 infections, 611 deaths

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 611 with 12,729 confirmed cases.

As of Saturday, 1,365 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 12,729, said Jahanpour.

Some 4,339 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

Jahanpour highlighted that the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels. 

According to the latest reports, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on Saturday with the total infected cases also rising to more than 140,000.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected 145,681 people in 145 countries on Saturday, claiming 5,436 lives.

