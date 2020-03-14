  1. Politics
Mar 14, 2020, 4:30 PM

China ready to help Italy, Iran, S. Korea over COVID-19 outbreak: President

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – In separate letters to the states' presidents, on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping offered help to Italy, Iran and South Korea as the three countries fight the coronavirus pandemic which was first diagnosed in China's Wuhan.

He told Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, that China supports their fight against the virus and is willing to increase cooperation over the outbreak. Xi went on to offer China's condolences to the three countries, according to Breaking the News.

China has already four consignment aid to Iran.

Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua informed on Thursday that Chinese businessmen have sent a consignment of anti-coronavirus aid to Iran.

He announced on March 2 that Iran and China will enter to new phase of cooperation after dealing with the novel coronavirus.

“Iran was one of the first countries to help us by sending masks at the time of the coronavirus outbreak in China,” said Hua, adding, “At present, with the spread of coronavirus in Iran, we will remain with our Iranian friends and believe that they can manage and control this crisis.”

On February 29, a Chinese disease control team arrived in Iran on Saturday morning to support the country in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

MNA

