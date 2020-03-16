2nd Qatari consignment aid to arrive in Iran

The consignment weighs around 5.5 tons of medical equipment.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) had earlier announced that it will send a 6-tons consignment to assist Iran with its fight against COVID-19. The body added that it will continue its support for curbing and treating the virus.

Qatar's first consignment as part of humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus arrived in Iran on Friday, due to efforts made by the chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

After a phone talk between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Emir of Qatar, as well as follow-up measures taken by Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, as head of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission, the first cargo of humanitarian aid of Qatari government, amounting to about 5.5 tons of medical and sanitary items, arrived in Tehran Friday night.

The aid was supplied to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters for distributing in healthcare centers and hospitals in the country.

