Iran never to forget friends of hardship: Mousavi

In a Saturday tweet, Mousavi wrote, “Following the Twitter & phone calls of @JZarif & the Embassies' efforts, besides China, Turkey, Emirates, Germany, France, UK aids in cash/medical equipment have been received from Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan & Russia. The Gov & ppl of #Iran never forget their friends of hardships.”

Some cargos of humanitarian aid have been sent to Iran to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in previous weeks by some countries and organizations, including the UK, France, Germany, China, Qatar and World Health Organization (WHO).

China has already sent four consignment aids to Iran.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also sent the first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits.

The first cargo of humanitarian aid of the Qatari government, amounting to about 5.5 tons of medical and sanitary items, arrived in Tehran Friday night.

The Iranian Embassy in Tokyo has also announced on Friday that the Japanese government will provide 2.5 billion yen medical assistance to Iran to support the country in controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

