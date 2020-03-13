  1. Politics
Mar 13, 2020, 5:30 PM

Measure to be taken to reduce commute in cities: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said some measures will be taken to reduce the daily commute of cars and peoples in cities within the next 24 hours.

He called on the nation to follow recommendations of officials in the Ministry of Health to contain the coronavirus.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued an edict to Iran's top general, emphasizing the need for the establishment of a “health and treatment headquarters” to prevent further spread of an ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Previously, Bagheri said that all medical facilities of the armed forces are ready to provide required services to the Iranian people to contain the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has affected more than 127 countries across the world after it was first seen in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. More than 134,818 individuals across the globe have been infected by the virus while the death toll has hit 4,984. According to the latest announcement, Iran has 11,364 confirmed cases across the country with 514 deaths.

