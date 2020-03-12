Chinese tradesmen dispatch aid consignment to Iran: envoy

According to him, the cargo was sent through Iranian Chamber of Commerce in north China, the Iranian embassy in Beijing, and Iran's consulates in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

Hua announced on March 2 that Iran and China will enter to new phase of cooperation after dealing with the novel coronavirus.

“Iran was one of the first countries to help us by sending masks at the time of the coronavirus outbreak in China,” said Hua, adding, “At present, with the spread of coronavirus in Iran, we will remain with our Iranian friends and believe that they can manage and control this crisis.”

On February 29, a Chinese disease control team arrived in Iran on Saturday morning to support the country in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

China has already delivered three cargoes of humanitarian aid to Iran.

MNA/