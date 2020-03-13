Japan to send 2.5 billion yen humanitarian aid to Iran to fight coronavirus

In a tweet on Friday, the Iranian embassy in Japan referred to the Japanese government's decision to support Iran in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, emphasizing the need for global solidarity to fully control the spread of the new virus.

It also appreciated the Japanese government's decision to provide 2.5 billion yen medical assistance to Iran to support the country in controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

Some cargos of humanitarian aid have been sent to Iran to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in previous weeks by some countries, including the UK, France, Germany, China, Qatar and World Health Organization (WHO).

