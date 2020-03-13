Iran coronavirus updates: 11,364 infections, 514 deaths

Based on the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 1,289 new cases were confirmed with the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,364, he said.

He went on to say that 3,529 coronavirus patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals as of Friday, noting that the death toll has risen to 514.

Jahanpour highlighted that the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected 134,818 people in 127 countries, claiming 4,984 lives.

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,814 and a death toll of 3,177.

