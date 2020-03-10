Exports to EUU grows 105%: IRICA spox

"Iran's trade with EUU, in this period, stood at $2.448 billion, showing an annual increase of $1.833 billion, i.e. 40 percent rise," he added.

"Russia, Armenia, and Kazakhstan were respectively the major customers of Iranian products in this time span," he said.

"Iran imported $1.204 billion of goods from EEU in the said 11 months."

IRICA attaches great importance for its relations with Eurasia, it has tried to consider the maximum facilities for Iranian exporters of products to Eurasia.

The average tariff set by EEU for Iranian goods as part of their provisional preferential trade agreement stands at 3.1 percent, while Iran’s average tariff for commodities from EEU amounts to 12.9 percent, according to the deputy for international affairs with Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

Iran and EEU have a total of 862 types of commodities listed on their three-year provisional preferential trade agreement. As per the deal, Iran will enjoy much easier export terms and lower customs duties on 502 items and the same goes to 360 items from EEU member states.

Based on figures released by the IRICA mainly exports pistachios, kiwis, apples, tomatoes, cucumbers and pickles, cabbages, grapes, dates, hydraulic cement, refined copper, methanol and pharmaceuticals to EEU countries.

In exchange, major commodities imported into Iran from EEU nations include nuclear reactor parts, barley, sunflower oil, raw vegetable oils, field corn, radio navigation devices, cathodes, steel products, pine timber and sheep carcasses.

Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Belarus are EEU member states. The union is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services and people within the union.

