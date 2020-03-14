Iran produces 18.5mn tons of steel ingot in 11 months

According to the report, Bonab Steel Production Company registered a significant 865 percent growth in producing billet ingot in the same period while Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company, Hormozgan and Saba steel companies totally produced 8,389,280 tons of steel, showing no change in production volume as compared to the same period of last year.

Iran’s total steel production volume, including rebar, beam, hot and wide steel sheets, galvanized sheet, pipe, etc., hit 12,308,475 tons, showing a seven percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Major companies in industrial and minerals sector, as well as companies as subsidiary to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), produced 18,574,748 tons of steel ingot from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020, recording a four percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the 2025 Outlook Plan, it is expected that the country’s total steel production capacity will hit 55 million tons, the rate of which hit 35 million tons last year (ended March 20, 2019).

