Iran exports $28mn products to Eurasian markets under PTA

He put the products imported from Eurasia into Iran in the same period at $166 million.

It has been for more than a month since the implementation of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was inked between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Oct. 27, Mir-Ashrafi added.

He put Iran’s total preferential and non-preferential exports to Eurasia in the same period at $137.9 million, while the total volume of products imported into the country stood at $193 million.

In the current situation, good opportunities exist for the country to make the best use of the lucrative Eurasian market in the field of importing and exporting required products, he added.

The deputy minister of economy added, “given the request and agreement between the two sides, efforts will be made to use regional currencies for exchange of goods and products.”

