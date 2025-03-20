Iran to respond to Trump's letter in coming days: FM

Speaking on a program on the national Iranian TV on Thursday which falls on Nowruz day in Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that "our policy is not direct negotiations for the time being." He said that Iran rejects direct talks with Washington under threats and Maximum Pressure.

The minister said Iran has held talks indirectly during the different previous rounds of the talks with the three European states, the UK, Germany and France with the aim of the nuclear deal (JCPOA) revival, adding that Iran is currently in talks with Russia and China too to discuss the nuclear deal issue.

"As long as the threat exists, our policy is not direct negotiations while we continue indirect negotiations," he continued.

Also in this regard, Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokeswoman for the Iranian government, stressed in response to the letter sent by US President Donald Trump to the Islamic Republic of Iran that the content of the letter will not be publisized for the time being. She said that the letter sent is "under review" by relevant authorities, adding that "an appropriate response will be given at the appropriate time and in a manner that is in the best interest of the country."

