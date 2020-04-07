Mazandaran prov. annual exports to Eurasia top 750,000 tons

According to Ali Yusefi, head of Nowshahr customs office, dairy products, plastics, cement, and minerals, worth $32.92 million, constituted the lion’s share of the exports from the green province in the past year.

The official noted that over 2 million tons of different products worth 685.776 million were imported from the Eurasian countries to the province during the same period.

The imports observed an increase of 97% and 17% in terms of volume and value, respectively, he added.

In September 2017, Iran lifted the customs tariffs on certain agricultural products that are exported to Eurasian countries to encourage exports to countries such as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Mazandaran is responsible for the production of 40% of Iran’s rice, 50% of citrus fruits as well as 10% of poultry meat, part of which are offered in the international markets.

MNA/4893745