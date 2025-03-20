Ireland condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza

He emphasized that Israel's brutal and horrific bombardment of Gaza has resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians.

He also lashed out at statements of Israeli officials, especially War Minister Katz, calling them as an example of collective punishment against the Palestinians.

The Irish prime minister called for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza and urged European countries to take action to end killings and crimes in the region.

On the third day of the brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip, various areas of the Strip were bombarded by the Israeli regime's warplanes, he said, adding that these attacks have so far resulted in martyring hundreds of Palestinians and injuring hundreds more.

The Gaza Health Ministry issued a statement on Thursday, announcing that at least 506 Palestinians have been killed and 909 others injured as a result of Israeli missile attacks since the resumption of a new round of Israeli attacks on the war-torn region.

