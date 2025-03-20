  1. World
Gaza resistance targets Tel Aviv with missile barrage

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Local media in the occupied Palestinian territories reported a rocket attack on Tel Aviv from the Gaza Strip.

Following the attack, sirens were sounded in large parts of the occupied territories, Israeli Channel 12 TV reported.

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv as Hamas fires rockets at "central" occupied territories for the first time in months, reported Times of Israel.

"The alerts are activated in Tel Aviv and several suburbs," the Times added.

The Israeli military is looking into the details, the regime media's reports added.

The latest reports say that the missiles were fired from Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Media reports also said that the Bin Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv canceled flights due to the Qassam Brigades missile launch. 

