Former Iraqi PM arrives in Yemen amid escalated tensions

Amid the recently escalated tensions as a result of the United States aggression in the region, some media outlets are reporting on the visit of the former Iraqi Prime Minister to Yemen.

Arab media have said that Former Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, to be part of Iraq's mediation to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Another Arab media reported, citing Yemeni sources, that the meeting was held within the framework of mediation efforts to convey US proposals to the Yemenis regarding the situation in the Red Sea.

The source added that Abdul-Mahdi went to Yemen with a message from the US and presented new proposals to the Yemenis to limit the escalation of tensions in the region after the announcement of the resumption of the Yemeni army's operations in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni leader Abdul Malek Al-Houthi said after the renewd US aggression that the escalation will be responded by escalation on the part of Yemen, vowing to target US assets in the region.

The Yemeni armed forces have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, as a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The Yemenis halted their attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.

