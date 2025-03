The Gaza Health Department announced today, Thursday, the death toll and injuries as a result of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip since dawn last Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that "The death toll from the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip since dawn last Tuesday has reached 506 martyrs."

It added that "the aggression also resulted in the injury of 909 citizens."

The Zionist regime extended its ground offensive on Thursday.

MNA