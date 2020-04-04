Tehran, Minsk discuss ways to boost economic cooperation

He held a meeting with the country's Minister of Industry Pavel Utiupin in Minsk who is also the Belarusian head of the two countries' joint economic commission.

The two officials discussed the latest status of trade and economic cooperation while also conferring on necessary arrangements to hold the 15th session of the joint economic commission.

Belarus is one of the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) along with Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia.

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said in early March that exports to Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries in the first 11 months of the previous Iranian year (March 21, 2019 – February 19, 2020) stood at $1.244 billion, registering a growth of 105 percent, compared to the same period in the year before.

MNA/IRN 83737224