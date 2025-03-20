Nowruz a valuable basis for cooperation: FM Araghchi

In a message on March 20, Araghchi congratulated his counterparts in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and India on the ancient and globally renowned event of Nowruz.

The Iranian foreign minister wished the people of those countries a new year filled with peace, welfare and prosperity.

Araghchi said the ancient tradition marks the deep-rooted historical, cultural and civilizational bonds among the nations that celebrate Nowruz.

The festive occasion that emanates from vernal equinox and the rebirth of nature has always promoted sublime human values such as peace, justice and coexistence among people, he added.

The top Iranian diplomat finally stated that Nowruz, celebrated as a common cultural heritage, can be a valuable basis for understanding, friendship and cooperation.

In 2010, the UN General Assembly established March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz. The UN also celebrates the International Day of Happiness, which falls on March 20 every year.

On this occasion, family members usually gather around the Nowruz (Haft-Seen) table, and await the exact moment of the arrival of the spring.

MNA/TSN