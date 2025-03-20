  1. Culture
Putin congratulates Iran's President Pezeshkian on Nowruz

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on the advent of the New Year (Nowruz).

In a congratulatory message, President Putin emphasized that Iran is a reliable friend and good neighbor of Russia, and his country will continue to develop relations based on a comprehensive strategic partnership recently signed between the two nations for the benefit of both nations and to strengthen regional stability and security.

Putin's message comes a day after the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent a message to his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to congratulate him and the Iranian nation on the arrival of Nowruz and the New Year, expressing hope for increased ties between the two sides.

