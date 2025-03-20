German embassy in Syria reopens after 13 years

Germany reopened its embassy in Damascus on Thursday, 13 years after it was shut in the early days of Syria's civil war.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reopened the embassy during a visit to Damascus, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany is one of the leading powers in the European Union. Of the 27-nation bloc’s other members, Italy reopened its embassy last year before the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Spain reopened its embassy after his ouster.

Baerbock said in a statement ahead of her arrival that her trip is meant to renew the message that “a political new beginning between Europe and Syria, between Germany and Syria is possible.”

Militants, led by HTS, took control of Damascus on December 8 and declared an end to Assad’s rule in a surprise offensive that was launched from their stronghold in northwestern Syria, reaching the capital in less than two weeks.

Since then, the HTS leader Abu Muhammad Jolani known as Ahmad Sharaa has introduced himself as the new interim president of the country.

