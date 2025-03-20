  1. Politics
Iran FM spox:

Islamic solidarity essential to stop Israeli crimes in Gaza

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman says that Islamic solidarity is essential to stop the heinous crimes committed by the criminal Israeli regime against innocent people in Gaza and Yemen.

Emphasizing the shared responsibility of the Islamic Ummah to stop the crimes of the criminal Zionist regime and aggressions of the United States against Palestinian people and Islamic countries, he called for all-out and effective mobilization of Islamic governments against these crimes.

Expressing deep sorrow over the killing of civilians, including innocent women and children, and the destruction of vital infrastructure in Yemen as a result of the US military aggression, the spokesman described these attacks as clear examples of the crime of aggression and war crimes and considered the inaction of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other international institutions towards these crimes ‘shameful and unjustifiable’.

He also called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take immediate steps to stop the genocidal war of the criminal Israeli regime against the oppressed people in Gaza and Yemen.

