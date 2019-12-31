Need for implementing PTA with EAEU

He made the remarks on Tue. and revealed the setting up a joint working group with Iran Chamber of Commerce for the determination of list of goods and products which are subject to free trade with Eurasia.

Speaking in the honoring ceremony of exemplary exporters of Tehran province, he said, “despite tough sanctions imposed against the country, some $31.9 billion worth of products was exported to Eurasian market in the nine months of current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22).”

According to the studies made by TPOI, Iran’s neighboring states import $1,160 billion worth of products annually, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, drastic measures should be taken in order to accelerate export of products to Eurasian target markets.”

It should be kept in mind that Iran enjoys high potential to export $100 billion worth of non-oil products to Eurasian market, Zadboum added.

The deputy minister of industry pointed to the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) inked between Iran and Eurasia and added, “for acceleration of bilateral trade, a joint working group will be set up between Iran and Tehran chambers of commerce for acceleration of export of products to Eurasian market .”